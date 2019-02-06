Last Chance! Vote for Falkirk Herald Sports Star of the Year 2018: Week 10

Last week’s votes have been registered and tallied and the counter has reset for the final week of voting in the Falkirk Herald Sports Star of 2018.

You’ll be well aware of our shortlist by now, but if not Click here to meet our four nominees, then vote for your favourite in our poll from our shortlist of four local sports stars.

Only one will win and be crowned Falkirk Herald Sports Star of 2018 and invited to the awards ceremony at Falkirk Town Hall in March, 2019.

There are 12 other categories up for grabs at the ceremony judged by an expert panel selected by Falkirk Sports Council.