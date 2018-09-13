Larbert cricketer (12) bowls her side to tournament win

Larbert cricketer Niamh Robertson-Jack (12) has been impressing everyone that watches her recently, and that was no different as she helped her side Western Allsorts win the Beyond Boundaries Women’s T20 Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Described as a “Young talented player” going into the weekend’s finals day by Paul Macari of Cricket Scotland, Niamh proved him right as she helped her side to victory.

Niamh with former coach, Stenhousemuir's Rushdi Jappie

The West won the final by seven wickets (112-3, with opponents Edinburgh South/Stewart’s Melville 111-4), and Niamh’s impressive bowling was a significant factor in her side’s success.

Niamh was opening bowler in both the semi-final and the final, and bowled three overs in the final - giving away just five runs.

In the semi final, West won convincingly against opponents Carlton, taking out 84 in just 15 overs to catch their opponents, who were 83 for seven.

Niamh was playing with Stenhousemuir Cricket Club last season, massively impressing coach Rushdi Jappie, but has moved away now, in order to play ladies cricket with Stirling County CCC juniors - an under 14 squad.

The 12-year-old, who is a pupil at Larbert High School, is a part of the Western Warriors Regional Development (Under 16) set-up and again plays way above her age group as a member of the Wildcats under 17s wider squad.

Niamh was tipped by former coach Jappie to play for Scotland very soon, as he described her as one of the most talented players, male or female at any age, that he has coached.

The youngster, who has only been playing cricket for just over a year, has the same ambitions and aims to go right to the top.

