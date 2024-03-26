Kids have a fun day at Beecraigs Archery Course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

STAFAA plan to host an annual charity event in memory of Jim Greig and any funds raised will be donated to Blue Eyes Foundation. Blue Eyes in return, have helped STAFFA with a contribution to set up a young archers development fund. This will help to cover part of the cost of new equipment as youngsters outgrow their current equipment.

STAFAA Public Relations Officer Colin Baxter said: "This is an exciting development as it underlines STAFAA's progressive approach to encouraging our youngsters to reach their fullest potential. I am really impressed at the high standard these kids have already achieved, and with the encouragement and support of our STAFFA coaches and Blue Eyes Foundation, it is only a matter of time before we produce a young Olympic champion".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad