Kids have a fun day at Beecraigs Archery Course
and live on Freeview channel 276
STAFAA plan to host an annual charity event in memory of Jim Greig and any funds raised will be donated to Blue Eyes Foundation. Blue Eyes in return, have helped STAFFA with a contribution to set up a young archers development fund. This will help to cover part of the cost of new equipment as youngsters outgrow their current equipment.
STAFAA Public Relations Officer Colin Baxter said: "This is an exciting development as it underlines STAFAA's progressive approach to encouraging our youngsters to reach their fullest potential. I am really impressed at the high standard these kids have already achieved, and with the encouragement and support of our STAFFA coaches and Blue Eyes Foundation, it is only a matter of time before we produce a young Olympic champion".
The cheque hand-over ceremony took place on Sunday 24th March at the JIm Grieg Field course at Beecraigs and was followed by a fun shoot for the youngsters under the STAFAA group of archery clubs. The cubs and juniors came from West Lothian, Dunbar and Lawrencekirk (near Stonehaven) to take part. Many new friendships were made between the kids, many of whom were shooting outdoors for the first time and a good time was had by all judging by all the smiles we saw. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knflorZTyt8&t=6s