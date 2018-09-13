Judo pair win golds in London

Jessica Hart (16) and Gabriel Bellington (12) travelled to London with their mums Jessica Hart and Gillian Bellington to take part in the British adaptive judo competition on Saturday, August 25.

Gabriel was called up first, winning both his fights to win the gold medal.

Gabriel with his medal

Then Jessica got called up for her first fight which was newaza only (ground work) as the other girl was a wheelchair user. Jessica’s other fight was standing and she won both fights, taking the gold medal.

Their coach Fiona Cunningham is very proud of them both and how far they have come since joining the judo club. They both train hard and attend classes on Monday and Tuesday nights at the Rotary Hall, Main Street, Stenhousemuir.

Both players require level three support. Level one is minimum, with five the maximum.