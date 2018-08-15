Jappie runs the show as Stenny CC defeat Helensburgh

Stenhousemuir won convincingly against Helensburgh at the Tryst on Saturday, but the second side lost when they met Ardencaple.

Stenhousemuir batted first at the Tryst and their innings turned into a fine solo effort from Rushdie Jappie, who scored 127 out of the total of 214 all out.

Just as last week, ‘Muir started badly and were soon 8 for 3 with Jappie at the crease.

Talor Scott helped raise the score to 48 before he was out for 16. 48 for 4 became 113 for 7 but at this point Bobby Angus joined Jappie and together they added 89 for the eighth wicket - of which Bobby scored 14.

When he was out, Jappie soon followed but 214 was always going to be a formidable total for visitors Helensburgh to catch.

So it proved as Helensburgh lost wickets regularly and were bowled out for a total of 123.

Gary Halcrow picked up four wickets, Callum Grant three and Zeb Alamgir and Rushdie Jappie one apiece as the visitors were comfortably beaten.

In the game between Ardencaple and Stenhousemuir’s seconds, Ardencaple made 201 for the loss of six with Chris Dyer taking two wickets and Alan Reed, Sankalp Chougule and Lucas Laing taking one each.

Stenhousemuir were all out for 168 as they attempted to respond.

Connon McLaren made 52, his first half century in senior cricket, and Peter Moses made 40.

On Saturday Stenhousemuir are away to Glasgow High Kelvinside whilst the second team are in action at the Tryst against GHK Strathclyde.

Stenhousemuir 214 (R.Jappie 127; T.Scott 16) 25 pts

Helensburgh 123 (G.Halcrow 4 for 35 ; C.Grant 3 for 20 ) 0pts

Ardencaple 201 for 6 (C.S. Dyer 2 for 22) 25 pts

Stenhousemuir seconds 168 (C.McLaren 52; P.C. Moses 40) 5pts