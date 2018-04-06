IN PICTURES: Forth Valley Schools cross country

Top athletes from Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire schools met in the Forth Valley cross country championship at Bo’ness last week.

The top 20 from each area in each category battled it out for a place on the podium on a course slightly altered and shortene d from previous years’ competitions.

Lois Cant from Falkirk won the P6 girls race in 6.03 ahead of Ashley Wilson. Luke Culliton made it a local double in the boys’ race.

Falkirk’s Abbi McLeod finished third in the P7 Girls section, 22 seconds behind the leader Melissa Turnbull (Stirling) and it was a clean sweep for Stirling in the boys class.

For the S1/2 Girls though it was all Falkirk with Katie Christie leading home Falkirk Victoria Harriers runner Caitlin Christie by six seconds in 8.08. Erin Hendry took third in 8.25

Thomas Fulton from Falkirk schools came second in the male category in 7.44.

Clackmannanshire registered podium places in the S3/4 races but Shannon Macaleer of Falkirk took third in 9.01 It was also the right step for Alexander McLeod who was third.

Stirling swept the board in the senior girls race but Christian Griffen took second in the last for Falkirk.