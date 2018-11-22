IN PICTURES: Falkirk primary schools Go Run For Fun

Can you spot yourself in our photo slideshow from this week's Go Run for Fun event in Callendar Park?

More than 30 schools across Falkirk district took part in the running initiative GO Run For Fun on Tuesday, supported by Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

Guy Learmonth was the special guest. Pictures: Scott Louden / Go Run for Fun

The event also formed part of the local schools' Primary Cross Country championship.

More than 1,000 children were joined by Guy Learmonth, the third fastest Scottish 800m athlete of all time, who interacted with the children during the race. He then greeted the participants at the finish line and took part in a Q and A session with them. Provost Billy Buchanan was also at the starting point cheering the children on.

Caroline Lawless, club treasurer at Falkirk Victoria Harriers, said: “It is fantastic to welcome back GO Run For Fun to Falkirk supporting our Primary Schools Cross Country League.

“The children return to school buzzing from excitement of the morning’s event and feedback from schools is that it also improves children’s confidence and self-esteem.”

The previous event had been postponed due to a safety risk posed by Storm Callum. Pictures: Scott Louden / Go Run for Fun

GO Run For Fun has been working with primary schools and councils across the UK to help encourage children between the ages of five and 11 years old to get active and become more aware of the fun involved in sport and activity. Prior to the event, a dozen Falkirk primary schools attended a separate GO Run For Fun Health & Wellbeing event, where two pupils from each school were trained as Special Agents, with a mission to get their school healthy and active. The cross country run welcomed the Special Agents back to discuss how their missions went ahead of the run.

The programme is supported by INEOS, a multinational company headquartered in London, with health and fitness at the heart of its ethos. INEOS Grangemouth employees volunteered to help with the Falkirk event.

INEOS Chairman, Jim Ratcliffe, is deeply passionate about running. He said: “It has never been more important to support young people in leading healthier, more active lives.

“GO Run for Fun and The Daily Mile have been making a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of children in the UK and beyond for the last four years. We are very proud to support these two initiatives and everyone who runs in them.”

Runners from across the district tested themselves over the Callendar Park course. Pictures: Scott Louden / Go Run for Fun

To find out more about GO Run For Fun, visit www.gorunforfun.com or stay up to date on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.