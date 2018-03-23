IN PICTURES: Falkirk primary schools cross country league

Another hotly contested primary schools cross country league came to a muddy great conclusion last week on Stirling Road, Camelon.

Pupils from across the district completed the final leg of the annual competition, and then celebrated their achievements at the awards ceremony that followed.

Falkirk primary school Cross Country championships final heat 3 march 2018 Picture Alan Rennie.

They met and raced over Stirling Road playing fields, the now traditional finish for the competition, before the medals were handed out at the nearby gym in Camelon.

In the girls’ category, the leading racers from each age group proved vital for their respective teams and led their schools to the team title as well as scooping the individual honours.

Dearbhla Fulton won the P5 competitions for St Bernadette’s with two wins and a second place. That took her ahead of Carron’s Aily Wannan and Katie Hedges of Larbert Village.

Lois Cant won the P6 competition for Comely Park, ahead of Hannah McLeod of Ladeside and Ashley Wilson from Head of Muir.

Ladeside also took the P7 team title thanks to Abbi McLeod’s win in the P7 competition ahead of Hayley Messer and Charlotte Horne from Bantaskin and St Andrew’s respectively.

In the boys’ section St Francis won the team competition for P5s led by winner Cahal McAtarsney who won all three races over the course of the league.

So too did Luke Culliton from St Andrews in the P6 finish with an unblemished record.

Marc Smith (Whitecross) and Kobe Mitchell (St Patrick’s) were P5 runners-up and Logan Jardine (Denny) and Greg Ritchie (Wallaceston) also took podium places in the P6 competition.

St Francis won the P5 team competition, P6 went to Wallacestone and Bonnybridge took the P7 honours.

Stewart Graham of Bothkennar won the eldest category, followed by Sean McAtee (St Patrick’s) and Scott Robertson (Ladeside).

The primary schools cross country league is organised by Falkirk Community Trust, Falkirk Council and Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

