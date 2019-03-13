IN PICTURES: Falkirk Primary School Cross Country League, final leg

Storm Freya swirled but the hardy runners ran on to represent their schools in the races supported by Falkirk Victoria Harriers – though this year’s event had been reduced to two meetings... due to bad weather!
It was wet and wild for the final leg of this year’s local primary schools cross country event in Stirling Road, Camelon.
