Grangemouth Triathlon Club celebrates members' successes representing Great Britain

Robert Myler, Ross Crombie and Toni Moore have all excelled on the European stage throughout 2023 – and will continue to don the colours of Team GB heading into next year.

Club president Myler, who competes in the 60-64 age group, has qualified for three 2024 events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the World Championships, being held in Australia, taking part in the Sprint Distance Duathlon (5k run/20k bike/2.5k run); European Standard Distance Duathlon (10k run/40k bike/5k run); European Sprint Distance Duathlon (5k run/20k bike/2.5k run).

Ross, Toni and Robert stand proudly in their GB kit (Pictures: Contributed)

Meanwhile, Crombie, who recently finished sixth in his age group at the European Sprint Distance Duathlon in Italy (5k run /20k bike /2.5k run), and 12th at the World Standard Distance Duathlon Championships held in Ibiza (10k run / 40k bike /5k run), is now looking forward to another three events.

These are the World Long Distance Duathlon Championships in Switzerland (10k run / 150k bike / 30k run); European Long Distance Triathlon in the Netherlands (3.8k swim / 180k bike / 26 mile run); European Sprint Distance Duathlon (5k run/20k bike/2.5k run).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngest member of the club’s triumvirate. Moore, finished ninth at the Ibiza Championships alongside Crombie in her own age category and is now looking forward to the World Aquathlon Age-Group Championships in Ibiza (1k swim/5k run) and the European Aquathlon Age-Group Championships (1k swim/5k run) being held in Belgium.

A club spokesperson said of the trio’s successes: “Grangemouth Triathlon Club welcomes all abilities from beginner to seasoned athletes and all ages too. Recently, across our age groups we have had the successful coincidence of not one but, three, members qualifying to represent and wear Great Britain colours at events throughout Europe in 2023 and even further afield in 2024.

(Pictures: Contributed)

“Both Ross and Toni competed in Ibiza in late April and achieved remarkable performances coming in 12th and 9th in their age categories respectively. An immense achievement and one our local club is immensely proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following that Ross achieved an even better result in Italy being placed 6th in his age group. A stunning result. Club president Robert has shown that age is no barrier to representing your country one day.