Grangemouth’s Griphouse girl Erin Kowal kicks off Muay Thai career in Thailand with KO win

Erin Kowal had Patong Stadium in Phuket on their feet after a knock-out win to her first professional Muay Thai fight.

The 18-year-old, from Grangemouth and formerly of the famous Griphouse gym in Glasgow, moved to Thailand on a thai boxing scholarship with Sutai Muay That just a few months ago.

And her training has paid off with a debut pro win in her new home of Phuket.

She laid out her opponent, local celebrity Phetsrmelang who has over 100 top class fights to her name, in the third round.

After a cagey opening, Kowal put the hometown favourite on the canvas early and had her on the ropes before a late kick to the head at the end of the first round set the tone.

She barely looked back.

Several more blows connected early in the second round which had her opponent reeling. Kowal seized the initiative after Phetsrmelang invited her on and and tried to land powerful counters in return. She couldn’t and Kowal threw, and landed, some great combos and trapped her experienced opponent in the corner.

The tactics followed with Phetsrmelang picking her powerful shots but failing to overpower her. Phetsrmelang took another tumble before a late knee to the face and follow-up head-kick gave Kowal a knock-out win.

Erin said: “We had a game plan and it pretty much went exactly as we expected.

“Thank you to all my team at Sutai Muay Thai - Thailand.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to send their wishes and congratulations and speedy recovery to my opponent.”

She reported not post-match injuries and celebrated her win, and her winnings, with a new tatoo which she showed off on her Facebook page. It also streamed her fight which is available on Youtube.

Kowal is still seeking sponsorship from Scottish companies to fund her training and stay in Thailand. Contact her via Facebook.