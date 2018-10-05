Grangemouth’s Deanburn judo kids heading south

Youngsters from Deanburn Judo Club, based in Grangemouth’s Community Education Unit, have the golden opportunity to compete in this year’s British Judo Championships this November.

The club, run by Commonwealth Games and GB judo and wrestling star Jayne Clason, meets every Monday night and gives primary school pupils the chance to keep fit and learn Judo in fun and friendly sessions throughout the year.

Some of the older youngsters have recently been stepping up their training for the British Championships in Kettering, England and in order to meet the travel costs – the hire bus costs £1700 alone – and expenses like entry fees and accommodation the judo club has held several fundraising events, including a sponsored run around Zetland Park, sold delicious tablet and organised a forthcoming Halloween party night.

Money has also be coming in via Deanburn’s go fund me page at https://uk.gofundme.com/4dcs7-national-championships.