PGA Play-Offs: Falkirk golfer finishes fourth in Cyprus as he misses out on lucrative top two placing

The golfer, who now plays out of Grangemouth after making a switch from Glenbervie, was last year’s Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA champion, and he also turned out at The 151st Open.

And Robertson recently travelled to the Aphrodite Hills Golf Club hoping to seal a top two placing.

The prize on offer for the winner was entry into the Betfred British Masters, Amgen Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour later this year, as well as Challenge Tour outings in the Irish Challenge, NI Open and Farmfoods Scottish Challenge while the runners-up spot secured starts in the Betfred British Masters, NI Open and Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

Falkirk golfer Graeme Robertson kicked off his 2024 campaign with a fourth-placed finish at the recent PGA Play-Offs held in Cyprus (Photo: Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Second and third spot also both offered a place on the PGA Cup team, but those were only available to eligible fully qualified PGA Professionals, and Robertson eventually finished in behind Englishman James Walker, who sealed his place in the top three, finishing two-over-par, one better off than the Falkirk ace.

Compatriot Paul O’Hara finished in second spot while Irishman Simon Thornton was top dog after his four under par showing.

For his fourth-placed finish, Robertson, who is in his third year of the PGA training programme, earned £1,650.

2024 PGA Cup captain, Tim Rouse, and his vice captain, Graham Walker, were on site observing the players throughout the week.

And Rouse said: “It’s been great to see all the players - not just the ones who’ve made the team but the ones who may make the team later in the year as well. It’s nice to see their games and how they interact, especially as we have foursomes and fourballs pairings to think about."