Linlithgow Golf Club's first season opening celebration since 2019

Dr James McCallum is piped onto tee for official season launch at Linlithgow Golf Club

This is the first time since 2019 that the club has been able to celebrate this important day properly.

The captain, Dr James McCallum, and the council were delighted to host lunch, provided by Stevie Duffy (the Wee White Dog) for sponsors and volunteers.

McCallum struck the opening drive from the first tee with the Gena MacKinnon hickory shafted ceremonial driver (quite well, actually).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People of all ages proudly strutted their stuff in their best golfing apparel on this stunning, scenic course overlooking Linlithgow and the Forth.

The course was in immaculate condition, having been beautifully prepared by head greenkeeper, Phil Montgomery, and his staff.

Stuart Reekie, head professional and tour pro, is hoping his coaching advice is well remembered by his pupils.

A series of internationally themed food and quiz nights in the newly refurbished clubhouse in early spring have helped rebuild the family atmosphere the club is so proud of, post pandemic.

Anyone wishing to play, join the club or use the facilities for food or a function please contact Grant Hamilton on 01506 842585 or via email at [email protected]

From the first national lockdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic over two years ago, all of us have had to deal with several major difficulties at the hands of a devastating disease which has now killed over six million people worldwide.

Like every other part of life as we knew it, sport suffered from severe restrictions limiting contact with other people.

Team sports like football and rugby were cancelled at the height of the pandemic, with no spectators allowed in stadiums for a season after the players finally returned to playing matches.