Grangemouth’s Graeme Robertson is pictured playing in the Scottish PGA Championship at Dalmahoy Golf & Country Club on August 27 (Pic by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Grangemouth golfer Graeme Robertson has been handed the dream chance to win a starting spot in a PGA Tour event.

Robertson, who has already finished top of the PGA in Scotland Order of Merit and looks likely to do the same on the Tartan Pro Tour, has received an invite to play in the Goslings Invitational in Bermuda from October 21 to 24, with the leading one of the 60 professionals taking part landing a spot in the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 14 to 17.

Robertson, whose sterling efforts during this campaign have earned him a Challenge Tour card for next season, told our sister paper The Scotsman: “I couldn’t be happier with how I’ve played this year.

"I felt a lot of pressure at various points of the year and handled it well. What’s pleased me most is the scores I’ve been producing on tough golf courses, most notably a 62 at Ladybank and a 62 at Spey Valley.

"This is my third year fully back at it as a pro and to get a Challenge Tour card is great progress.

"I’ve still got the DP World Tour Q-School to come, so hopefully I can get one of the main tour cards there. But it’s nice to know I’ve guaranteed a place on the Challenge Tour for next year.”

Robertson, a former European Universities’ champion, this year won both the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship and Northern Open on the PGA in Scotland circuit.

Heading into this week’s season-ending Tour Championship on the Tartan Pro Tour at Trump International Golf Links, Aberdonian Sam Locke is the only player who can stop Robertson winning the Order of Merit.

Locke said: “We play on a lot of good courses and I think having the Tartan Pro Tour as a platform in Scotland has been great for everybody.”

Set up by Paul Lawrie to provide playing opportunities for home-based players during the Covid pandemic, the Tartan Pro Tour has gone from strength to strength.

Thirty players are teeing it up at Trump International Golf Links this week, with consistent performer John Henry and Greg Dalziel, who played in last week’s Dunhill Links Championship, also in the field battling for a £30,000 top prize.