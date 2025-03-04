Grangemouth golfer Graeme Robertson gears up for PGA Play-Offs with top prizes on offer

Grangemouth ace Graeme Robertson was Scotland's top golfer on home soil last season (Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Grangemouth golfer Graeme Robertson will be aiming for a coveted top two finish at the PGA Play-Offs this week – as his season gets underway in Cyprus with top prizes on the line.

With exemptions for DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour events up for grabs, Robertson will be eyeing the likes of the Betfred British Masters, BMW PGA Championship, and Amgen Irish Open later in the year.

Each PGA region’s top three players from last season earned qualification, with the 36-year-old professional part of a 24-player field taking on the stunning Aphrodite Hills Resort course.

“I’m looking forward to the week,” Robertson told sister title The Scotsman after completing his preparations on the Mediterranean island. “It’s nice to start the season off over here.

Grangemouth star Graeme Robertson begins his new season in Cyprus this week at the PGA Play-Offs (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

“That being said, it’s tough to gauge how the game is as it’s the first event of the season. I’ve been working hard on the game as I wait for my first Hotel Planner Tour start, so it feels in a good place.

“It’s a great prize on offer this week for the winner and it’s definitely a week where you play to win and it would be great to bulk out my schedule with a few DP World Tour starts.

“This is the last PGA Play-Offs as The PGA are restructuring how the invites are allocated, so a win would be even more special.”

Though he secured a card for the Hotel Planner Tour by topping the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit last year, Robertson didn’t get into any of the four events on the season-opening South African Swing.

A double-header in India is next up but the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA champion admitted: “I’ll be honest, I’m nowhere near getting a start and I’m not sure what’s going on this year.

“It’s been very frustrating and it looks like I’m going to miss the first eight events. I think China is after the re-rank so, if I play well when I get a few starts, I’ll be okay for that. I just need to see what events I end up getting.”

In addition to his three compatriots, Robertson’s title rivals in Cyprus include Irishman Niall Kearney, the 2014 winner, and former DP World Tour player Matt Ford.