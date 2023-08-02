Glebervie's Graeme Robertson is runner-up at PGA Assistants' Championship

The Falkirk ace, who was in action last month at the 151st Open, finished in second place at Farleigh to Lewis Scott after a gruelling decider. Both carded six-under par on the final round.

"I was pretty happy overall, Robertson told the PGA. “I played quite nicely and putted well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got off to a decent start and I got on a decent roll. It was a contrast to the previous week for sure.

SELSDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Graeme Robertson of Fairways Golf Studios - Falkir during the final day of the PGA Assistants' Championship at Farleigh Golf Club on July 27, 2023 in Selsdon, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

"Five under is great and I was honestly happy despite the end result. I am on the right line.”

Robertson qualified for The Open via a final entry spot at Dundonald Links and was very much an underdog going into the tournament at Royal Liverpool.

The Falkirk ace was hoping to make the cut but settled well above the threshold at 12-over par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, he says it was an experience he will never forget.

“It was unbelievable week,” Robertson said. “You felt like a superstar all week because that is how they treat you.

"I was out early on the Thursday and I knew because we were second out that the coverage would be big.

That was a little nerve wracking on the first tee off but after that it was fine.

"It was an amazing experience and it was everything I wanted it to be.