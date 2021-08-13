Double hole in one joy for West Lothian Golf Club ace Jack Cunningham

Jack Cunningham achieved remarkable double (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Jack, 23, of Bo’ness, joined the club in 2019, beginning 2021 with an eight handicap now down to three.

A couple of months ago he aced the sixth hole, for which he received a Boss watch.

His second hole-in-one came on Saturday in the first round of the club’s four-round Windsor Bowl competition.

This time Jack gets another Boss watch and a £500 jackpot prize set up last year specifically for aces at the 18th hole.

Club captain Pete Cowen said: “Jack only started playing in competitions last June, when he had a 17 handicap, and that’s now down to three, which is phenomenal.”

