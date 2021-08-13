Double hole in one joy for West Lothian Golf Club ace Jack Cunningham
West Lothian Golf Club ace Jack Cunningham has managed an amazing double – two holes-in-one at his home course within two months.
Jack, 23, of Bo’ness, joined the club in 2019, beginning 2021 with an eight handicap now down to three.
A couple of months ago he aced the sixth hole, for which he received a Boss watch.
His second hole-in-one came on Saturday in the first round of the club’s four-round Windsor Bowl competition.
This time Jack gets another Boss watch and a £500 jackpot prize set up last year specifically for aces at the 18th hole.
Club captain Pete Cowen said: “Jack only started playing in competitions last June, when he had a 17 handicap, and that’s now down to three, which is phenomenal.”