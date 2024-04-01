GIRLCODE BOX take the world of fitness racing by Storm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joda: I have been with Hyrox since the start and love my role as one of the UK’s Hyrox Ambassadors, my Hyrox Journey started with the Hyrox Virtual Championships before doing the first UK event in London in 2021.

At Hyrox Glasgow this year three Generations of my family took part, my two daughters Tara and Tamzen, my Mum Joyce and myself. We all train in my Gym GIRLCODE BOX and we attended the event with another 90 members.

Tara and I had a great race in Glasgow, my favourite to date and we couldn’t have been happier with our time of 1 hour 13 minutes. Tara paced us perfectly and was a joy to race with, all our training and hard work came together and I couldn’t be more proud, this was a memory we will both cherish forever.

TEAM

I also got to Race Mixed Double’s with my Husband John and we got our Sub 1 Hour Target, 1st in our Age Group and 2nd overall. My last Race of the Weekend was the Relay with Clare, Vicky and Leanne, we were 1st overall and took back our 40+ World Record. But most importantly everyone from our team at GIRLCODE BOX did themselves proud and can’t wait until their next event.

Next up for us is the Hyrox World Championships.