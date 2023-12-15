Get outdoors this festive period with your local parkrun

Every Saturday and Sunday morning across Scotland, communities come together to walk, jog, run or volunteer at parkrun. The free, weekly community event is an opportunity to enjoy being social and active outdoors with people from across Scotland. Events take place locally, no special kit is needed, and you only sign up once, completely free of charge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And this festive period is no different.

The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon 19 years ago, is encouraging people from across Scotland to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.

Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking apart in parkrun in Scotland. Pic: Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time. The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special. Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."

Christmas Day parkruns will be taking place at West Links parkrun, Wallaceneuk parkrun, Victoria parkrun, Ury Riverside parkrun, University of Stirling parkrun, Troon parkrun, Torvean parkrun, Tollcross parkrun, Stonehaven parkrun, St Andrews parkrun, Ruchill parkrun, Pollok parkrun, Polkemmet Country parkrun, Perth parkrun, Montrose parkrun, Livingston parkrun, Largs Prom parkrun, Holyrood parkrun, Hazlehead parkrun, Hay Lodge parkrun, Greenock parkrun, Falkirk parkrun, Erskine Waterfront parkrun, Ellon parkrun, Elgin parkrun, Drumpellier Country parkrun, Dean Castle Country Park parkrun, Crathes castle parkrun, Camperdown parkrun, Ayr parkrun, Aviemore parkrun, Auldcathie District parkrun and Agnew parkrun.

And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will be taking place atWest Links parkrun, Wallceneuk parkrun, Victoria parkrun, Ury riverside parkrun, University of Stirling parkrun, Troon parkrun, Torvean parkrun, Tollcross parkrun, Thurso parkrun, Strathclyde parkrun, Stonehaven parkrun, Springburn parkrun, Portobello parkrun, Pollok parkrun, Polkemmet Country parkrun, Plean parkrun, Perth parkrun, Montrose parkrun, Meadowmill parkrun, Loch Leven parkrun, Lochend Woods parkrun, Livingston parkrun, Linwood parkrun, Largs Prom parkrun, Lanark Moor parkrun, Kirkcaldy parkrun, Hazlehead parkrun, Greenock parkrun, Girvan prom parkrun, Forfar Lock parkrun, Faskally Forest parkrun, Ellon parkrun, Elgin parkrun, Elder Park parkrun, Eglinton parkrun, Dunfermline parkrun, Dean Castle Country Park parkrun, Crichton parkrun, Camperdown parkrun, Ayr parkrun, Aviemore parkrun, Auldcathie District parkrun and Agnew parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Corbett Event Director at Pollok parkrun in Glasgow said: “Why not give parkrun a go during the festive season - whether you are walking running or volunteering - you will love it! There are parkruns the length and breadth of Scotland just check out the website for your local event.”

With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.