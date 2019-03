Almost 600 pupils from 16 schools came together at Grangemouth Sports Complex for the annual Scottish School Cheerleading Competition.

Now in its fifth year, the contest saw participants from Falkirk district and other parts of Scotland compete and perform. The local schools who entered were Bo’ness Academy and Braes, Falkirk and Denny High Schools. Here are some fantastic pictures from the event.

Cheer Level 2, Bo'ness Academy. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

