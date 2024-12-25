Forth Valley Tridents: Trio of district swimming clubs to merge in historic move

Youngsters from the three clubs (Falkirk Otter, Bo’ness ASC and Grangemouth ASC) that will amalgamate and form the new group (Photo: Submitted)

Three of the district’s oldest swimming clubs are to merge in a historic move that will see a single aquatics team, the Forth Valley Tridents, formed in the New Year.

Falkirk Otter, Bo’ness ASC and Grangemouth ASC will amalgamate and form the new group officially on Wednesday, January 1.

The union marks the end of a chapter of over 220 years of combined swimming history within the local area and the beginning of a new era for aquatics sports in the Falkirk region.

The trio have a rich history in competitive swimming and have produced many international swimmers throughout the years who have competed for Scotland and Great Britain at Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games and World Championships, including Olympic silver medallist Bobby MacGregor and Scotland’s most decorated Olympian Duncan Scott.

Tridents’ first-ever president, Keith Waddell, who has accepted the role after leading Grangemouth, believes joining forces will create a club that is “a force to be reckoned nationally”.

“This unification allows us to pool resources and expertise, ensuring that swimmers from all three clubs can achieve their full potential on whichever pathway they choose,” he said.

"The Forth Valley Tridents will be a force to be reckoned with both locally and nationally and aims to be a club for everyone.

"With the recent closure of Bo’ness Recreation Centre, which was an important and well used facility for competitive swimming in the region, coming together as one club will ensure that we are best prepared to stand up and form a unified response to proposed pool closures and rising pool costs.”

As part of the merger, the current performance programme, Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim Team (FIRST), will cease to exist with current swimmers joining the national squads within the new Trident club.

The new group aims to enhance the performance pathway currently in place by ensuring a consistent approach throughout the pathway and by sharing key experience within the current clubs’ coaching teams.

Rachel McCavish, president of Bo’ness, emphasised the benefits of the move for young swimmers.

“By uniting our clubs, we’re creating a larger, more supportive environment where young athletes can thrive,” she said.

"By creating one club within the Falkirk region, we will have access to a larger coaching and volunteer pool and will be able to provide a single-entry point from Learn to Swim programmes within the region.

"We believe this merger will develop a stronger sense of community by being a one club town with the ultimate aim of improving every swimmer’s experience.”

​The new club, which has been registered as a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation, will comprise approximately 300 members encompassing all levels of swimming including Club Entry, Age Group, National and Master’s level in addition to a synchronised swimming team.

Chris Byrne, the outgoing president of Falkirk Otter, added: “This merger is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our local swimming presence and to protect the long-term future of aquatics activities across the Falkirk area.

"Together, we can provide a consistent approach to training, better facilities for all, and more opportunities for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

"Bringing the three clubs together allows us to maximise our pool sessions ensuring that the swimmers are motivated throughout their swimming journey and most importantly having fun with their friends in a positive environment.”

Members from all three clubs have been a part of the journey by voting for the name and the colours of the new club and taking part in a survey to understand what values and goals they would like the new club to hold.

The name ‘trident’ is a strong and fitting name for the unification of three clubs and has connections to water through Greek and Roman mythology.

The new club colours of pink and navy are modern and bold and convey energy and will ensure the swimmers stand out in the pool at competitions.

Tridents will operate across multiple venues, ensuring that swimmers from Falkirk, Bo’ness, and Grangemouth continue to have access to training close to home whilst enjoying the benefits of the merger.

Utilising seven of the swimming pools throughout the region, five of which are school pools, this illustrates and reinforces the health benefits that these excellent facilities provide within the community and in particular the younger generation.

The new club will provide over 80 hours of coached sessions each week highlighting the significance and important role the new club will have on health and wellbeing within the Falkirk community.

The official launch of the Forth Valley Tridents will take place in January, with a celebratory event planned to mark the occasion. The club are eager to grow and develop more swimmers within the area and are offering trials on the last Tuesday of every month at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

The first of these will be on Tuesday, January 28.

If you would like to join the Forth Valley Tridents, please complete the joining form at www.forthvalleytridents.org to request a trial.

The club are also keen to explore sponsorship opportunities to develop the club and to promote and advance all aquatic sports within the community.

For more information or to get involved, visit the new club’s website or contact the leadership team via email [email protected].