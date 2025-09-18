District club set to make a splash for Strathcarron Hospice next month as Forth Valley Tridents’ Swimathon is unveiled.

Forth Valley Tridents are making a splash for charity next month, hosting a Swimathon at the National Swimming Academy in Stirling.

The event, taking place on Saturday, October 4, will welcome swimmers of all ages and abilities to take on the challenge while raising funds for two local causes. Proceeds will be split between Strathcarron Hospice and the club itself - helping continue its work supporting the community through aquatics.

Falkirk Otter, Bo’ness ASC and Grangemouth ASC amalgamated at the start of 2025 to form the Tridents, as part of a move to pool resources and expertise. That union marked the end of a chapter of over 220 years of combined swimming history, with the trio bringing through the likes of Scotland’s most decorated Olympian Duncan Scott and Olympic silver medallist Bobby MacGregor.

Tridents are inviting the local community to get behind the event by donating, either as individuals or through business sponsorship. Every contribution, big or small, will help make a difference.

“This is our first year as a new club and we believe it is important, as a charitable organisation, that we establish some of our key values going forward,” Tridents’ vice-president Chris Byrne said. “The Swimathon is about more than just swimming lengths – it’s about creating opportunities. Every pound raised for the Forth Valley Tridents will go directly towards making aquatic sports more accessible for families in our community, whether that’s through local swim camps\schools, support for young athletes, or programmes designed to help children from all backgrounds feel confident and safe in the water. We want swimming in the Forth Valley to be something everyone can enjoy and benefit from, no matter their circumstances.’’

Those taking part in the Swimathon will traverse 8,479 lengths at the National Swimming Academy - going one length for every home visit made each year by Strathcarron, who provide vital end-of-life care across district.

Tridents’ president, Keith Waddell, added: “We’re proud to support Strathcarron Hospice, whose work touches so many local families, while also investing in our own swimmers’ future. This Swimathon is about teamwork, community spirit and giving something back.’’

For more information on how to donate or get involved, visit the club’s Facebook page or donate directly on the Swimathon’s JustGiving.