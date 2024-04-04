Forth Valley Disability Sport AGM & Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event took place at the fully accessible Stirling Court Hotel and saw over 80 of its members come together for a celebration of disability sport and physical activity across Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling. The were honoured to have former President of the Commonwealth Games Federation; Dame Louise Martin join them and inspire the audience with her presentation. Lynne Glen; Head of Development at Scottish Disability Sport also added to the afternoon with equally inspiring words. Both Dame Louise and Lynne are fantastic advocates of inclusion and disability sport.

The Stirling Provost Elaine Watterson was also kind enough to attend the celebrations and presented awards to the worthy winners. Eleven awards were presented across the course of the afternoon;

Community Coach of the Year for Participation – Moira Williamson

Forth Valley Disability Sport 2023 Award Winners

Runner up – Abi Stirling, Alex Fraser

Community Coach of the Year for Development – James Aitken

Angus Whyte Volunteer of the Year – Margaret McKie & Christina Fraser

Runner up – Caitlyn Ross, Jane Gordon

Senior Sportsperson of the Year; Meggan Dawson-Farrell with Dame Louise Martin

Young Volunteer of the Year – Charlotte Askham

Runner up – Finlay McQuatar, David Arthur

Newcomer of the Year – Charlie Wright

Runner up – James Keir, Jordan Stewart

Blair Forbes Junior Sportsperson of the Year; Marek Kolesar with Stirling Provost Watterson

Achiever of the Year – Ann Graham

Runner up – Zach Apedaile

Team of the Year – Carrongrange School Football Team

Runner up – FVDS Senior Athletics Team

Club of the Year – Milton All Stars

Runner up – Arion Swimming Club

The Blair Forbes Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Marek Kolesar

Runner up – Millie Boo Smith

Senior Sportsperson of the Year – Meggan Dawson-Farrell

Runners up – Steven Stone, Adam Donnachie

The charity also took the opportunity to launch its new strategy for 2024-207 with their vision; Enhancing life chances for people with a disability across Forth Valley through sport and physical activity. Chairperson Forbes Maginnis said: “We were delighted to have such an uplifting celebration of inclusion, equality and diversity for our #TeamFVDS family. Working across Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling to enhance life chances for young people and adults with disabilities is a genuine privilege. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone connected with Forth Valley Disability Sport.”

