Forth Valley Disability Sport AGM & Awards
The event took place at the fully accessible Stirling Court Hotel and saw over 80 of its members come together for a celebration of disability sport and physical activity across Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling. The were honoured to have former President of the Commonwealth Games Federation; Dame Louise Martin join them and inspire the audience with her presentation. Lynne Glen; Head of Development at Scottish Disability Sport also added to the afternoon with equally inspiring words. Both Dame Louise and Lynne are fantastic advocates of inclusion and disability sport.
The Stirling Provost Elaine Watterson was also kind enough to attend the celebrations and presented awards to the worthy winners. Eleven awards were presented across the course of the afternoon;
Community Coach of the Year for Participation – Moira Williamson
Runner up – Abi Stirling, Alex Fraser
Community Coach of the Year for Development – James Aitken
Angus Whyte Volunteer of the Year – Margaret McKie & Christina Fraser
Runner up – Caitlyn Ross, Jane Gordon
Young Volunteer of the Year – Charlotte Askham
Runner up – Finlay McQuatar, David Arthur
Newcomer of the Year – Charlie Wright
Runner up – James Keir, Jordan Stewart
Achiever of the Year – Ann Graham
Runner up – Zach Apedaile
Team of the Year – Carrongrange School Football Team
Runner up – FVDS Senior Athletics Team
Club of the Year – Milton All Stars
Runner up – Arion Swimming Club
The Blair Forbes Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Marek Kolesar
Runner up – Millie Boo Smith
Senior Sportsperson of the Year – Meggan Dawson-Farrell
Runners up – Steven Stone, Adam Donnachie
The charity also took the opportunity to launch its new strategy for 2024-207 with their vision; Enhancing life chances for people with a disability across Forth Valley through sport and physical activity. Chairperson Forbes Maginnis said: “We were delighted to have such an uplifting celebration of inclusion, equality and diversity for our #TeamFVDS family. Working across Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling to enhance life chances for young people and adults with disabilities is a genuine privilege. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone connected with Forth Valley Disability Sport.”
If you would like to know about opportunities for young people and adults with a disability to be more physically active, are interested in volunteering, or would like to make a donation; please contact Nicola Moriarty, Branch Coordinator at [email protected] or call 07484010633