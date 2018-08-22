Forth Valley bowlers win eight medals at Special Olympics

The Forth Valley Disability Sports bowlers returned from the Special Olympics 40th anniversary with eight medals - their best total to date.

The whole playing squad belong to the Falkirk area and train regularly at Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club.

Regular members of the squad, lead by veteran Robert McWilliams and ably assisted by Frank Maguire and Craig Stirling, are building up a renowned reputation for being tough competitors on the rink and eager to meet any challenge.

The highlight of the event was the performance of 12-year-old Ryan Flynn from Grangemouth.

This was his first major event and Ryan excelled beyond expectations.

World Indoor champion Stewart Anderson was totally impressed and signed Ryan’s bowling shoes.

A souvenir that the young man will cherish for the rest of his life.

The hard work put in by his coach Brenda Anderson and pairs partner Craig Stirling was rewarded with an outstanding debut performance.

Head coach Ron McArthur said: “This was the best performance to date and makes all the hard work and commitment from the team so worthwhile.

“We continue to develop and grow and our progress is beginning to open eyes to what can be achieved.”

The bowlers appreciate the help and support from Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club for providing the training facilities and thanked local councillor Dennis Goldie and Falkirk Specsavers for financial support.

Without the support and help from family, friends and the people who donated to the fund-raising appeal, none of this would have been possible.

The local community played their part and the bowlers are “delighted” to have rewarded the support and belief in the team with such a strong performance.

A list of all medallists follows.

Gold: Ryan Flynn and Frank Maguire.

Silver: Robert McWilliams and Craig Stirling.

Pairs:

Silver: Frank Maguire and Robert McWilliams

Ryan Flynn and Craig Stirling.