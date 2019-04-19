Zak Rudden happy to swap Bayern Munich vs Rangers for Falkirk vs Morton

Switching youth development matches for ‘mens football’ in the Scottish Championship has improved Zak Rudden as a footballer, the Falkirk striker believes.

Last season he was in a non-competitve Rangers reserves side which visited elite European clubs in friendlies to gain development. This term, he’s embroiled in the battle at the basement of the SPFL Championship.

He's keen on taking his form and experience back to Rangers. Picture: Michael Gillen

And Rudden wouldn’t have it any other way. Infact he’d glad to see a different side of the game that perhaps he wouldn’t when plying his trade with the Ibrox giants at the top end of the Scottish Premiership.

MATCH STATS PREVIEW: Falkirk v Morton

“It’s interesting here and good for my development because I’m going to go back to Rangers and hopefully get a chance next year.

“They’ll not really be expecting to find themselves in a situation like this – possibly being relegated – but for me for this battle and situation is a personal development experience and I’m thriving off it, to be honest.

Zak Rudden. Picture: Michael Gillen

“I’m so glad I’m not playing reserve football anymore. I don’t think it suits me, and I’ve done it for three years since I was 15. I’ve done that.

“So when the chance came to come here I jumped at it. I had to go out and experience it and I’m loving it.

PLAYER PROFILE: Zak Rudden

“I’ve played at my own age and above, so this was the next step and I had to come and experience competitive senior football.

Zak Rudden. Picture: Michael Gillen

“It was good experience playing the big teams with Rangers last year but the games never really had the edge to it. You were going to these games and not playing people your age, but this, at Falkirk, is better for me and my development.

“We played Benfica, Bayern Munich and lots of big clubs but for me, I’d rather be doing this than reserve football.”

Rudden, still just 19, has lit up the Championship as a Bairn this term and took his form with him on Scotland duty last month, firing a hat-trick for Billy Stark’s side in the Euro Elite Stage in Portugal.

IN PICTURES: Rudden hits double figures

He's relishing the relegation battle. Picture: Michael Gillen

And while he’s keen to take the experience he’s gained back to Ibrox next season, he’s just as determined to develop more as a player in the last few games of the season – and keep Falkirk in the league.

He said: “I am working on my all-round game, and hold-up play because I know I’m not the best at that but for me it’s just getting on and getting up the league here as well.

“I demand high standards but for me I’ve been non-existant in a game yet popped up with a goal, and people will look at me for that at the end of the day. I might have done nothing but my name’s down for scoring a goal.

“I think overall I’ve been up and down. I have got to learn not to be so down on myself because I am bad for that.

“It was nice to get a wee break with Scotland and we got away and enjoyed myself – I enjoy it at Falkirk of course too. But I saw some different people and caught up with some of the Rangers guys I hadn’t seen for a wee while as well and it worked out well for me.

READ MORE: Zak Rudden can make it at Rangers

Rudden has been among the goals this season. Picture: Michael Gillen

“Cyprus weren’t the best, but they were a half decent side to get to that level. I usually play winger for Scotland but they played me through the middle this time and I felt I did very well and luckily enough got a hat-trick.

“But I was buzzing to get back and back into the mens football because there’s a different edge to Scotland youth games and matches here. I was pleased to get back and get started again.

“I’m hoping to add more goals to my tally, including Saturday and maybe beat my old pal Roby McCrorie in goals for Morton. I’ve done it once already so we’ll see what happens.

“It is a massive game on Saturday, all our games are massive at the moment but we’ve just got to get out this situation. It’s going to be a good game though. Morton versus Falkirk always is.”

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

Zak Rudden is learning not to be so hard on himself. Picture: Michael Gillen