Zak Rudden cleans up at Falkirk awards night

Falkirk striker Zak Rudden will return to Rangers next month armed with a clean sweep of trophies from the Bairns’ awards ceremony last night.

The forward was the winner of the young player of the year, players’ player, supporters player of the year awards.

His strike against Dunfermline at East End Park in November was also named goal of the season in an online poll.

The obvious choice for all of the awards this season, he was barely in his seat for the second half of the evening at the MacDonald Inchyra Hotel in Polmont, and even on stage agaion to collect an international recognition certificate alongsdie Deimantas Petravicius and Shayne Lavery.

Among the invited guests were Provost William Buchanan, Falkirk council leader Cecil Meiklejohn and SPFL Mboss Neil Doncaster.

Bairns chairman Margaret Lang also addressed the annual black-tie event, where sponsors were presented with shirts and boots before a three-course meal and the half-hour awards formalities.

In her short speech Mrs Lang acknowledged it had “been a difficult season”.

She added: “Thank you for being you, the Falkirk supporters.

“We will get through it and will come back stronger from it. We will rebuild and we will do it with you.”

The evening was hosted by Stadium announcer and Rocksport radio host Dave McIntosh who interviewed Rudden on each of his stage appearances.

Rudden said: “It has been an honour to play for this club. It hasn’t been a great season in the league, but it has been a great season for me personally and I thank everyone at the club for that.”