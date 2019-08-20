Young stars begin SFA Performance School journey at Graeme High

Nine of the country’s best young talents in the central belt were inducted into the Scottish FA performance school Graeme High during a ceremony at Hampden Park last Tuesday.

It’s the eighth year the programme has been running with 52 players being inducted across the seven schools. Each school has selected a small number of under-12 players to join the programme.

Over a four-year period, this will provide the players with an extra 800 hours of coaching.

After the induction, Performance School manager Brian McLaughlin, said: “After going through a tough selection process, it was a brilliant day for all of the youngsters who have been accepted into the programme. This is a programme I’m incredibly proud to be in charge of and I can see the difference it’s making to our young players.

“The programme has delivered in terms of successful graduates. We now have 11 players who have made their first team debuts.”