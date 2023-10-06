'You really feel how big the club is' - Ross MacIver on Falkirk start and 'perfect' preparations for Hamilton clash
Accies, managed by John Rankin, travel to Falkirk in second spot only by goal difference with the teams both going neck and neck so far in the race for the third tier title.
Speaking ahead of the match, MacIver says last weekend’s last-gasp winner against Montrose is the perfect way to come into this match.
"It is a huge game for us,” he said. “We want to stay top of the league and not look back. However, we realise that it is still so early in the season. There are so many games to be played.
"We haven’t changed anything in terms of how we have prepared for it. It is just another league game for us and only three points are up for grabs the same as any other matches.
"You see it all of the time in football. A team that scored a late goal the previous weekend starts a game well the next. We did it at Kelty Hearts after the Queen of the South game. It breeds confidence.
"Teams have been coming to our place and looking to unsettle us. Montrose tried to slow the game down and so did Queen of the South. We don’t quite know what Hamilton will go for yet but we need to be prepared for anything.”
Former Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Alloa Athletic striker MacIver is looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd, with around 5,000 fans expected to attend on Saturday afternoon.
He added: “The place was bouncing after the Montrose game and it was probably the perfect way to win the match going knowing that this was coming up. The fans have been brilliant at helping us get a result over the line.
“I think we’ll have around 5,000 fans on Saturday which is amazing. The last time I played in front of a crowd like that would have been at Motherwell. I am really looking forward to it.
“You know coming to Falkirk that you have a bigger duty in a way. With no disrespect the any of my previous clubs, you can really feel how big this club is and what it means to so many people.
“I’m loving it here. As a striker, to have the three players in-behind me that I do each week, it is just brilliant. So much quality. You look at Championship sides and I don’t think they have the depth in wide attacking areas that we do.”