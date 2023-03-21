'You just get days like that during a campaign' - Callumn Morrison urges Falkirk team-mates to forget about QoS loss
Callumn Morrison says Falkirk’s 1-0 loss to Queen of the South on Saturday was “just one of those days” that you get in a season, as he urged his team-mates to not the defeat derail their League One promotion push.
He said: “We were on such a high going into the game but all we can now is to pick ourselves back up again quickly. It is so disappointing, especially after the feeling of getting into the Scottish Cup semi-final but we can’t let one loss get to us.
“I don’t think you can point the blame on anyone or anything, they came out the traps fast and we didn’t deal with it well. They got a goal and we couldn’t score despite having lots of chances – you get days like that throughout a season. They were better on the day and that was it.
“It has come at the worst time possible and of course you can’t deny it is frustrating when you see that Dunfermline actually dropped points too. It seems like every single time they have dropped points, we have also dropped points and not capitalised on it.
“But there is so much to play for and we can’t let the result get to us. We need to get the momentum back again and we can only do that by winning on Friday night and putting this one behind us.”