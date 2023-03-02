'You get the same three points' - McGlynn's focus is solely on Peterhead clash ahead of 'massive' week

McGlynn’s men face a quick turnaround after Saturday’s match, with a trip across the Forth to take on title rivals Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday night in a rearranged league fixture – with the following Monday seeing the Bairns face Ayr United at the Falkirk Stadium in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, with a Hampden semi-final at stake.

"It is equally as important for us,” the boss told the Falkirk Herald ahead of Saturday’s home match. “You get the same three points for this game that you’d get for winning Tuesday night’s game (against Dunfermline) or for any other game in the league.

“We are on a good run at the moment, and because of that, you have to make sure you don’t take your eye off the ball. You only have to look at the league table, Peterhead are bottom, but they aren’t losing anywhere near as many goals now. They have picked up a little bit.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says his side are full focused on Peterhead (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Our focus is on this game, it is the most important game and we cannot be complacent. Of course the next game and the one after that are really big.”

The Blue Toon travel to Falkirk as the bottom club in the division, with only two wins all season long, and a goal difference of 45 against.

However, under former Rangers star David Robertson, they have shown signs of progress in recent months, and will have just as much to play for on Saturday.

McGlynn added: “In their last match they picked a good draw against Kelty Hearts and although they were beaten by Clyde the week before, they beat them not too long before that.

Queen's Park loanee Max Gillies netted a surprise opener for Peterhead on their last visit to Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They’ve been losing games 1-0 rather than the margins they were at the start of the campaign – they have got a little bit better after a big turnaround of players.

“The manager (David Robertson) isn’t long in charge and he is still trying to improve things, they haven’t given up on climbing above Clyde, why would they?

“It is shot to nothing for them and there is no pressure on them whatsoever away from home. They are a dangerous opponent.”

The boss also says a fast start is the key to making this weekend’s match go as smoothly as possible.

On their last visit to Falkirk earlier in the campaign, a Max Gillies opening goal after 40 minutes shocked the Bairns despite their early dominance.

“We need to go out and play with the same intensity, tempo and attacking mindset that we have had recently,” McGlynn said. “We need to take our chances. The first goal is crucial.

"They have a point to fight for at the start of the game and we want to get in front early.

“You look back to the start of the season, Peterhead scored out of nothing with their first attack against us and it shocked us. It was lucky Ryan Williamson bailed us out just before half time with a stunning goal.