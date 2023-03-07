'You couldn't make up our luck at the moment' - Pace boss Danny Smith happy with depleted squad's win over Coldstream

Dunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline against Coldstream (Pictures by Alan Murray)

The Denny side defeated fellow East of Scotland First Division side Coldstream 2-0 on Saturday in the second round of the King Cup with a depleted team.

Veteran striker Marty Wright grabbed the two goals for the home side at Westfield on the day, and he could have had a hat-trick but failed to convert from a late penalty.

“It was a really similar match to our one last weekend against Stoneyburn in the first round,” Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “We were really comfortable on the day and we had control of the match.

Zander Gilchrist makes a save for Dunipace against Coldstream

“We went in at the break at 0-0 but there was no panic or worry from me or the coaching team because were were on top.

“All it took was a little switch in terms of our formation and it enabled us to just be that wee bit more threatening in front of goal.

“Within ten minutes, we had got ourselves a couple of goals ahead which was very pleasing and it allowed us to not have to chase the game.

“Our second-half performance was much better and I was happy with it.

Marty Wright looks to take down the ball for Dunipace against Coldstream

“The most important thing is getting into the hat for the next round.

“We have limited resources just now and I have mentioned it a few times but we are down on our luck at the moment with injuries.

“It seems that we are losing a player during a game and they are coming back to training only to tell me they are out for a month. We aren’t getting quick-fixes or little knocks.

“At this time of year that is a familiar thing to happen to most teams but this season we are struggling with it. You couldn’t make up our luck at the moment.”

The Pace now host Camelon Juniors tomorrow night (Wednesday) in the first round of the League Cup.

And once again, boss Smith says his squad will include a number of players from the club's under-20s side.

He said: “We have a free week after the Camelon match tomorrow night, so hopefully a few bodies will be closer by that point, but that isn’t looking likely.

“I’ll use some of our under-20s tomorrow and give them a chance, but to be honest it is through necessity.

"Everyone who needs game time will get it but we of course want to win the match.

“We’ve still confident of getting a result and I happy enough with how things are going just now.