Yates: We're ready for Albion Rovers test

The Stenhousemuir forward found the net from 35 yards to give the Warriors a goal back at Rugby Park on Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup – but the hosts eventually won the group B tie 4-1.

“They are a good side but we played well in spells,” he said, looking back on the match to Warriors TV.

"We got the goal to equalise but they came out and went again with the crowd right behind them.

Matty Yates in action against Killie (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS)

“We played well but some of the goals were poor, I felt like we could have done better with them.

“They needed to win the match.”

With Stephen Swift’s side down 1-0, the former Stranraer hitman levelled the match with a stunning strike.

He added: “I was surprised to see myself on the set-plays, to be fair.

"I was told to take the corners and free kicks and that is a big responsibility in the team.

“You just need to hit it and hope it goes well. It did on that occasion and it went in.

“At first, I didn’t think it went in. The referee paused but he eventually gave it.

“The boys said it was over the line by a fair bit, so I’ll take it.”

Looking ahead to the league opener against Albion Rovers this weekend, he said: “We beat Montrose and we gave Partick Thistle a good game.