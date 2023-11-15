XV-a-Side column: Who is rugby's coach of the year?

MYSTERY MAN: Who is this ex-England forward? T or F: Scotland have played South Africa at Hampden Park? (Photo: Dave Rogers/Allsport/Getty Images)

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Phil Bennett. And yes it was true - the first set of International Rugby Board rules agreed that the value of a try was only one point.

COACH OF THE YEAR?

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Farrell of Ireland was recently voted World Rugby Coach of the Year, and nobody can deny the success he has achieved. Some in the rugby fraternity however could have made a case for Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui. They were always an exciting team to watch in Sevens, but their performances in the World Cup made them look like a side who could make the step up to play the so-called “bigger” teams. They had the try of the tournament, they played in the game of the tournament but above all they had a coach who embodied the real spirit of the game. After the game against Portugal, he went into their dressing room, congratulated them on their first ever World Cup win and gave them a bag of rugby kit. Class.

FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk hosted old rivals Newton Stewart and again it was another thriller for the crowd to enjoy. Eighty-one points were scored with the visitors winning 49-32. Falkirk are now in equal third place, four points behind leaders Lasswade. The seconds were involved in another exciting match, losing narrowly 54-51 to leaders Panmure. Sunnyside for rugby thrills seems to be the venue these days.

GRANGEMOUTH STAGS

Grangemouth faced Howe of Fife Crusaders at Glensburgh and moved into third place after a 29-15 win.

BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB

The Rhinos didn’t play.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Grangemouth Women played Strathmore at Glensburgh and ended their losing sequence with a 27-14 win. This moves them above their Angus opponents who have two games in hand.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Falkirk travel to Aberdeen Grammar School FPs. Grangemouth are involved in a local derby with Falkirk’s second XV at Horne Park. Bo’ness entertain Perthshire seconds while the Grangemouth women don’t have a fixture.

RUGBY MEMORIES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from last week’s story regarding strange games, there was a great recall of a “frightening” moment from a game in the early 1960s. Our man was playing against the Ferranti works rugby team at Crewe Toll in Edinburgh.

It was a tight game, and the Ferranti team had a very effective line-out jumper who dominated most of the clashes, even when the opposition had the throw in. Determined to put a stop to the aerial domination, our man brought him crashing to the ground and in so doing thought he had decapitated his opponent.