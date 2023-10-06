Central Girls under-16s team are into the semi final stage of the Scottish Challenge Cup after a 4-2 over Inverness Caley Thistle last weekend.

That quarter final victory in Inverness, which saw the Falkirk side surge into a three goal advantage at the break, sees them look forward to semi final, which will take place on Sunday, November 5. The draw for the semi finals is still to made.

Central Girls under-16s have already collected the League Cup trophy this campaign, and are currently sitting top of the table in the league.

Proud head coach Ian Dibdin said of the squad’s achievement: “Caley were a handful at times, but the girls were excellent, the three first half goals had us in full control. This is a good achievement but we are looking to go all the way in the competition, that's our target.”

Central Girls under-16s are into the semi finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup (Photo: Submitted)

Meanwhile, former Central Girls star Sam Kerr will be hoping to make her Frauen-Bundesliga debut this weekend for Bayern Munich after making a summer move from Rangers.

The Scotland international midfielder, who hails from Falkirk, has played in the DFB Pokal for her new side but has been on the bench for the opening two Bundesliga fixtures.