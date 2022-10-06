Scotland boss Steve Clarke after the match in Krakow (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Scotland beat Ukraine 3-0 at Hampden Park, had a 2-1 home success over Ireland and drew 0-0 against Ukraine in Poland last week to lift the nation’s spirits.

“Like everyone else I’m absolutely delighted for Steve Clarke and his players,” McGlynn told The Falkirk Herald. “They’ve been magnificent.

"The game at Hampden against Ukraine was a joy to watch. It was brilliant, I think everyone took a massive boost from that.

“Then to come back from being behind against the Republic of Ireland was also great.

"Then with a number of players missing and a lot of upset and probably with a bit of concern with regards to putting a team out in the away leg against Ukraine, they came up with the goods.

"Back four or whatever, Steve’s a very experienced manager. What he had was working for him and probably by hook or by crook, he was forced into that (4-4-2 formation) by players being missing or whatever and lo and behold, it clicks.

"But a formation on its own doesn’t win you a football match because no doubt the opposition somewhere was playing with a back four and they got beat.

"That worked and I’m sure it gives food for thought going forward when he does get all the players available, what might be the best team.

"That’s why people like Steve and me become managers, to fathom these things out, find what is best for your team and to be adaptable.

"He has such a good choice of players that he can now go horses for courses and play certain players and formations in certain games. It’s great to have that option.”