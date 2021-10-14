His Lowland League outfit host East of Scotland Football League first division conference A side Kirkcaldy and Dysart at Newtown Park on saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Christie said: “It will be nice to get away from the pressure of the league and give game-time to anyone who hasn’t been starting.

“We are certainly not taking it lightly and we won’t win unless we play to our best.

“The starting side will certainly be different from the team that played at Broadwood. Some of the guys need a break mentally and physically.”

Kirkcaldy, in fourth place in their league with 24 points from 13 games, go into the tie on the back of sweeping aside St Andrews United 5-1 last Saturday.

United’s last outing was a 4-1 defeat in the league by Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday, with that loss leaving them 11th in their table with 20 points from 15 games.

Sean Winter, Craig Murray, Lewis Warnock and Shaun Brown’s goals sunk United after Colts’ potency in front of goal blew them away.

Christie said: “I thought we looked off it. We looked leggy and tired from the start and it is one to put behind us. They were clinical and we weren’t.

“I can’t really fault the guys as they put everything they could into the game. They scored some decent goals and we had actually had a lot of the ball – we just didn’t do enough with it.”

Kieran Anderson made his 100th appearance for the club and his boss is taking heart from his recent displays.

The ex-Stenhousemuir forward is a proven goalscorer at this level. His time at Camelon Juniors saw him net 47 goals over the season, earning him the club’s supporters’ player of the year award.

Christie said: “His attitude has been brilliant. No one has ever doubted his talent, but recently I’ve noticed a big shift in his ethics and fitness and it will only make him a better footballer.