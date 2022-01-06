Wylde proud of season to Dye season

Interim coach Gordon Wylde (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Dyes are on 38 points after 15 matches and are only three points off top spot with three games in hand on table-toppers Whitburn.

Wylde looked back on the campaign so far with pride, claiming a mid-table finish this year would have been impressive, so to be in with a shout at the title is way beyond expectations.

“We’re in this position on merit and it is all down to the players and the staff for believing in each other,” he said.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The side have been playing football the right way and there is a nice mix of experienced heads and younger lads with real talent.”

The ex-East Stirlingshire boss still finds himself in charge of the side after the departure of previous coach Zander Diamond in mid-December, and Wylde believes a large chunk of the praise for the season so far should go to him.

He said: “Zander did a fantastic job and he coached the players in a way that really engaged them and made them better players.

“He was well liked by everyone at the club, and the unbeaten run the side went on was a real achievement.”

Syngenta face Edinburgh College this coming Saturday away from home in their first match of 2022 after their New Year’s Day derby clash with Bo’ness Athletic was called off because of Covid-19 cases within the Dyes’ squad.