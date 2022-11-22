Wylde: I'm proud my Dyes team despite late loss

The Grangemouth side lost out in the King Cup third round to a last minute deflection, after having to play the final twenty minutes with nine men after two red cards.

"Camelon must have thought they’d won the lottery when we went down to ten men,” Wylde said. “I told the boys at end they could walk out of the stadium with their heads held high because they pushed them all the way.

"The energy levels were so high and we still pushed the ball around the park, even with nine men against a good Camelon team. Callum Sheridan had a great chance in the first half that he should have scored and that would have changed the game.

12-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Syngenta v Edinburgh Utd. EOS Second Division. Syngenta manager, Gordon Wylde.

"The rest of the match was filled with half-chances. Our two red cards for Declan Fitzpatrick and Ryan McElwee were fair and I have no issues with them. I did find it hard that the first yellow for Ryan was for a handball because it was so soft. There really was nothing in it.

"My wee team didn’t stop and the deflection was one of them. The shot wasn’t even going in and Liam Taggart is so unlucky. His clearance is tired and it finds its way in. My team were outstanding but you don’t win matches if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net so fair play to Camelon.”

Syngenta now face Tweedmouth on league duty on Saturday.