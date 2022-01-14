Wylde admits Dyes 1-0 defeat could have been worse

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Wylde said: “We were pretty poor, to be honest. I think some of the players really enjoyed their Christmas period because we didn’t look as fit as we have been and it cost us.

“I have no excuses. I thought they were good and organised and deserved to win the match, and it could have been more.”

The Dyes are now in fourth place on 38 points from 16 matches, but, with games in hand on all the teams above them, they are still right in the mix at the top.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are only a new side at this level, and I still stand by what I’ve said before, that a mid-table finish for us would be a really positive season,” Wylde said. “We’re still in a good place but I would rather have played the games. We are playing catch-up.

On Monday night, Wylde signed goalkeeper Aaron Jones to bring some competition to the position.

The 22-year-old has a decent pedigree, being on the books on a full-time contract at Bundesliga 2 side SV Darmstadt 98.

Wylde was keen to bring in a new face, saying: “Our starting goalkeeper Darren Hill is 40, so I am always a little worried for him pulling up with an injury, especially at this time of year.