World Cup star Nicola Docherty is Redding’s Flower of Scotland!

Scotland international Nicola Docherty admits she was blown away by the reception she received in her home village as family and friends turned out to give her a great send-off ahead of the World Cup in France.

The balloons and banners were out and there was a real party atmosphere in Redding last Saturday at the Birrell’s Bar, as they celebrated with her before the Glasgow City defender flew out with the rest of the team yesterday.

She told the Falkirk Herald: “I saw the banners outside as I was going to see my mum the day before and drove past it and was like, ‘is that for me?’. It was a great day. I grew up as a kid in Redding, my dad and all his friends were out, so it was a decent turn out. It was really nice, everyone was cheering when I came into the pub.”

The World Cup is only a few days away with Scotland’s opening game against England on Sunday. After the final warm-up victory against Jamaica and meeting up with the squad, it’s finally starting to sink in for the 26-year-old, who admits she would’ve laughed if you suggested she’d be in the squad two years ago.

She said: “When you walked out and saw the crowd at Hampden it was amazing. They were all singing and cheering, it was an incredible atmosphere and an honour to play for your country.

“I didn’t think it was going to feel real until you were on the plane but already it’s starting to sink in. We’re taking one game at a time. The media are all focused on England but we can’t take our eye off the ball in other games against Japan and Argentina.”

Dad, Nick Docherty, Nicola Docherty and mum, Lorna Docherty.

Proud dad Nick Docherty, who will be at the final group game against Argentina, said: “I’m over the moon, she’s worked really hard and I’m pleased it’s paying off.”

