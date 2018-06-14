World Cup 2018: David Weatherston’s preview

The greatest show on earth is upon us today when Russia kick off against Saudi Arabia.

The Johnston Press Weeklies Sports team, and our colleagues, have been predicting who we think will make the finals as we look ahead to a month of football.

But so too has Falkirk Herald columnist and ex-pro David Weatherston.

Falkirk, St Johnstone and Brechin’s former flying winger has been writing a popular blog ‘ Like a Weatherstone’ since moving to Norway.

And over the past few weeks, he’s been previewing the impending football extravaganza, group by group. Click the links below for his expert take ahead of the big kick-off!

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Egypt

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morrocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Denmark, Peru

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Nigeria, Croatia

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica,

Group F: Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea

Group G: England, Belgium, Panama, Tunisia

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan