Woodlands Community Sports' interior set for six-figure refurbishment

The Falkirk Foundation, who have overseen and run the venue since a community asset transfer from Falkirk Council back in 2018, have raised external funding to help upgrade the “dated” upstairs area.

Derek Allison, chief executive officer of the foundation, said: “The mini-offices upstairs currently aren’t usable, and we have been getting more and more requests from community groups asking if we had any space available, so it is was something that we felt would really benefit the local community. Woodlands is right in the centre of town so it is accessible to a host of groups.

"Being a charity allows up to take funding from areas that aren’t available to others and we put in a request to AB Scotland, who operate the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, which is derived from landfill sites across Scotland.

"Thanks to their funding, we managed to secure a couple of pennies short of £120,000 and that will go into a complete renovation of the interior.

"It will allow us to fully kit the place out with what is required. Flooring, lighting, walls, roof tiles, everything is covered.

"This will allow us to hire out the two upstairs rooms for community purposes. So many groups will benefit from this.”

A spokesperson from AB Scotland added: “Avondale Environmental Limited, part of the NPL Group, is pleased to support the Woodlands initiative through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

"We have supported several projects with the Falkirk Foundation in recent years and are delighted to have seen delivery of the highest quality in all of these initiatives.”

Allison is also pleased to have secured a local company to complete the upgrades, with Reddingmuir’s Ebony Joiners having been chosen after a tendering process.