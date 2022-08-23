Women's football: Warriors top table after two matches played

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors sit top of Scottish Women's League One just above local rivals Falkirk, after winning two in a row – scoring eight goals in the process.

On Saturday, Cameron’s side defeated Dundee West 5-1 at Ochilview to build on the 3-2 opening day win over Giffnock.

Speaking to the Herald, the recently-appointed boss said of his side’s start: “We are delighted with how it has went so far.

"We have a right good group here and it just about adding to that now.

"Both matches have shown me good and bad things, but overall the performances have been very good.

"Our pre-season kicked off way before every other team in the league but I felt we needed that.

"The idea was to really hone in on just how professional we want to be in what will be a competitive league, one that will be much harder than most people probably think.”

Cameron has been impressed so far with the core group of players at the club.

He added: “I don’t need to add too many, it is mainly to add genuine quality to what is a really strong starting eleven."

One player who won’t be involved this coming Sunday against Falkirk in a table-topping derby clash is star striker Eva Ralston.