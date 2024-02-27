Women's football round-up: Stenhousemuir rack up 9-0 victory, Falkirk's development team folds

Double trouble: Josie Cawood and Eva Ralston both scored hat-tricks in the 9-0 victory (Photo by Alex Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA)

Hat-tricks from Josie Cawood and Eva Ralston alongside a Lucía Zamorano double and a Samantha Montgomery strike sealed the three points for Jack Cameron’s side.

And that victory sees the Warriors move six points clear of local rivals Falkirk in second spot while they are now just six points behind leaders Forfar Farmington with two games in hand.

The Bairns weren’t in action over the weekend and they return this Sunday with a home fixture against Bonnyrigg Rose. Stenhousemuir travel to Airdrieonians.

Eva Ralston (Stenhousemuir) scores to make it 1-0 (Photo by Alex Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA)

In the SWFL regional league system, Dunipace ensured they are still top of the west section after a 7-2 win at Dumbarton United. They are two points ahead of second-placed Gleniffer Thistle.

In the east section, Central Girls dropped to tenth spot after a 7-0 defeat Musselburgh Windsor at Little Kerse while Linlithgow Rose lost 3-2 away to Dunfermline Athletic.

It was also confirmed that Falkirk’s development team had withdrawn from the league with immediate effect on Monday night.

An SWF spokesperson confirmed: “Withdrawing at any point after fixtures have been published and games played is hugely disruptive to all other teams competing and to the reputation of the game as a whole.

"Clubs applying to enter teams in the SWFL must demonstrate clear resilience, the ability to attract and retain players by valuing them publicly and a determination to fulfil all league and cup fixtures.

“As per the rules, Falkirk Development’s withdrawal from SWFL East means the results recorded in the league against them this season will be declared null and void.