Women's football round-up: Stenhousemuir hit nine in win, Falkirk draw and Central Girls stay top
Falkirk manager Craig Tully admits he wasn’t happy with just a point from Sunday's SWF League One outing against Grampian.
The Bairns travelled to Aberdeen looking to keep a hold onto second place, but the 1-1 draw saw them drop down into third spot.
Suzanne Wyatt scored Falkirk’s opener in the 24th minute, rounding the home goalkeeper to move onto 19 goals for the campaign.
“We wanted three points,” boss Tully told the Falkirk Herald. “We dominated the first half and we scored a good goal to go ahead. The goal we conceded was a poor one from our point of view and we were comfy in the game at that point.
"We started the second half well but it turned into a bit of a battle and that suited them. The draw was probably the fair result in the end because we didn’t create enough after the break, which is disappointing.
"It is still in our own hands. Westdyke in two weeks time is huge for us and they are a point ahead of us at the moment which isn’t much at all, but they do have a game in hand.”
Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir dispatched of bottom club Gleniffer Thistle 9-0 to move to within two points of Falkirk.
The Warriors victory in Paisley keeps them in third spot ahead of their clash with Grampian in two weeks time.
In the Biffa SWFL regional leagues, Central Girls won 2-1 away from home against McDermid Ladies to go two points clear at the top of the East division. They play ninth-placed Edinburgh South this Sunday.
Dunipace drew 1-1 with Clydebank at Westfield in their West division match to stay in fifth place.