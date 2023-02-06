Women's football round-up: Stenhousemuir hit nine in win, Falkirk draw and Central Girls stay top

The Bairns travelled to Aberdeen looking to keep a hold onto second place, but the 1-1 draw saw them drop down into third spot.

Suzanne Wyatt scored Falkirk’s opener in the 24th minute, rounding the home goalkeeper to move onto 19 goals for the campaign.

“We wanted three points,” boss Tully told the Falkirk Herald. “We dominated the first half and we scored a good goal to go ahead. The goal we conceded was a poor one from our point of view and we were comfy in the game at that point.

Falkirk boss Craig Tully wasn't happy with just a point from Sunday's match in Aberdeen (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"We started the second half well but it turned into a bit of a battle and that suited them. The draw was probably the fair result in the end because we didn’t create enough after the break, which is disappointing.

"It is still in our own hands. Westdyke in two weeks time is huge for us and they are a point ahead of us at the moment which isn’t much at all, but they do have a game in hand.”

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir dispatched of bottom club Gleniffer Thistle 9-0 to move to within two points of Falkirk.

The Warriors victory in Paisley keeps them in third spot ahead of their clash with Grampian in two weeks time.

Central Girls are now two points clear at the top of the Biffa SWFL East

In the Biffa SWFL regional leagues, Central Girls won 2-1 away from home against McDermid Ladies to go two points clear at the top of the East division. They play ninth-placed Edinburgh South this Sunday.

