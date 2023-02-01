Women's football round-up: Stenhousemuir, Falkirk, Central Girls and Dunipace all grab wins

The Warriors are four points off Craig Tully’s side currently - who sit in second place in the final promotion spot - but that isn’t worrying the boss too much as he aims for success in first season at Ochilview.

Cameron told the Falkirk Herald: “Points will be dropped before the league split, that’s for sure.

“The goal at the start of the season was to try and finish in the top six. That was a goal we felt was fair and achievable.

Stenhousemuir manager Jack Cameron is aiming for second spot (Photo: Ger Harley/SportPix)

" Our long-term aspirations when I joined was to try and challenge for promotion in two years.

“However, it is far to say our goals are higher now. When you come out of the festive period in a campaign and you are right there with the other teams, you have to go for it.

“We spoke to the girls after the league break and they were all in agreement that second spot and promotion from this league is possible. It won’t be easy and we have to treat every match like a cup final now.

“Edinburgh will win the league so it leaves one spot up for grabs and in my eyes any of the top six who are in this ‘mini-league’ could get it. It is so tight and February will be massive because every team is playing each other.”

On their 2-1 win over Edinburgh Caledonia on Sunday, he added: “Edinburgh is a tough place to go. It was one of those games that was just about winning. Playing well wasn’t something I was too bothered about.

“They have scored a lot of goals this season and the 5-4 win we had against them earlier in the year showed that.

“To get the win and not concede from open play, with their goal coming from a penalty, was really pleasing.”

Meanwhile, Falkirk defeated bottom club Glennifer Thistle 19-0 at home to keep their promotion push on track. Star striker Suzanne Wyatt grabbed seven of the goals on the day.

In the Biffa regional leagues, Central Girls and Dunipace also enjoyed winning weekends.