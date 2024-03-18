Stenhousemuir’s Samantha Montgomery jumps for joy with team-mate Praise Adebo after netting a last-gasp winner against Forfar Farmington (Photo: Alex Todd/Sportpix)

The top-two clash, which finished 2-1 to the in-form visitors, began at a frenetic pace, with an early goal from Warriors ace Josie Cawood being cancelled out by a penalty from Clair Hendry for the hosts in the first half.

Forfar then had goalkeeper Katie White then kept out an Eva Ralston penalty, and it looked like the spoils were going to be shared until second half injury-time, when attacker Montgomery drifted inside and fired home a last-gasp winner.

And Jack Cameron’s side are now three points clear at the top heading into the final match before the league split. The Warriors, now 14 unbeaten, face Edinburgh Caledonia, who were last team to defeat them.

Meanwhile, third-placed Falkirk came from from a goal and a player down to win 6-1 at St Mirren.

A flurry of second half goals gave Bonnyrigg Rose a 4-0 victory over Airdrie Ladies, while Edinburgh Caley saw off a challenge from Giffnock at home with a 4-2 win.

In the SWF Championship, second-placed Ayr United cut Rossvale’s lead at the top to eight points with a 4-2 victory over Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee.

East Fife put 14 goals past Hutchison Vale in a 14-2 win at Bayview, while Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Westdyke played out a pulsating 4-4 draw in the Highlands.

An injury-time goal from Renfrew Ladies striker Claire Rae clinched the Renfrewshire derby against Morton after the visitors had equalised with 20 minutes to go.

There is one game before the split in the Championship too, with Renfrew now two points ahead of Inverness Caley Thistle in fifth.

Renfrew travel to Ayr United next Sunday, while Caley Thistle head to Hutchison Vale.

In the SWFL Cup, Inverurie Locos, Armadale Thistle, Glenrothes Strollers and McDermid Ladies reached the semi-finals with wins over Huntly, Drumchapel Utd, Kilwinning and Dumbarton Utd respectively.