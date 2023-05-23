Women's football round-up: Leanne Ross leads Glasgow City to SWPL1 title

x

The former Scotland star became head coach of the club mid-season, after winning 10 out of 11 interim games in charge after the departure of Eileen Gleeson, and she has managed to secure the Petershill club’s 16th league honour.

The title race went down to the final day of the campaign, with City, Rangers and Celtic all in the running, with Ross’ side knowing the title was within their grasps if they could pick up three points at Ibrox.

And they did just that, in spectacular fashion, with a last-minute winner from star player Lauren Davidson sealing the title, and UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification.

Rangers' Sam Kerr, of Falkirk, was on the losing side on Sunday afternoon, with her side missing out on European competition

"It's unbelievable,” Ross said post-match. “It was obviously getting towards the end of the game and we were still pushing for that goal and for it to come and for us to win the title is just absolutely fantastic.

"This club means everything to me. I spent so much of my life here as a player and to be the manager and watch them go up and lift the trophy is something special.

"A lot of resources go into this club, a lot of investment and a lot of hard work from so many people so it was never a case that we were going to lose that winning run and just disappear off the face of the planet.