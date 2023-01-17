Women's football round-up: Falkirk pick up an important point, Central Girls win big in league opener

The Bairns, currently in third spot, made the trip north to Aberdeen two points behind their opponents – and they ensured that gap didn't increase with a disciplined display with Kirsty Gilbert grabbing Falkirk’s goal during the first half.

“I was happy with a point in the end,” Tully admitted looking back on the match. “It wasn’t our best performance by any means and it was a game marred by shocking conditions in all honestly.

"We started the match well and we looked comfortable. We got our goal early on and we weren’t under too much pressure.

Falkirk picked up a point away to second-placed Westdyke on Sunday afternoon in SWF League One (Photo: Jill Runcie/SportPix)

"However in the second half they had a very decent spell in the game and they equalised and took control of possession, without doing too much with it in terms of harming us.

"I wasn’t happy with how little we created but a draw was probably a fair result and it one that I would have taken before the game, especially going all the way up to Aberdeen in that sort of weather.”

Tully now has his eyes on overtaking Westdyke, but is cautious of any title talk with leaders Edinburgh eight points clear and unbeaten so far throughout the league campaign.

He added: “Our aim has always been to challenge for second spot and to win promotion that way. That is just being realistic. Edinburgh shouldn’t be in our league and they have a squad that could play way above this level of football.

Falkirk's players celebrate Kirsty Gilbert's opening goal in Aberdeen (Photo: Jill Runcie/SportPix)

"Our goal is to win promotion and you can do that by finishing second, so that would be fine by me. Of course we would love to win the league, but it would be a very difficult ask for anyone to catch Edinburgh.

"It is only a short space of time that I have been here but you can see a massive difference already in our application and how we go about things. The girls who were here beforehand have all said that they have noticed a big change.

"That shows that we are going about things in the right manner and I think truthfully we probably didn’t expect to be doing this well in January. I expected progress but we have made big leaps quickly.

"The girls deserve massive credit for that and it is down to them. We have also managed to bring in a couple of experienced heads and the balance in the side is much better than it was before."

Falkirk's Iona Bridges looks to drive forward in possession of the ball against Westdyke

Falkirk now travel to ninth-placed BSC Glasgow on Sunday.

Central Girls

Central Girls kicked off their new-look Biffa SWFL East campaign with a 13-0 victory over Fife outfit Aberdour at Little Kerse on Sunday.

Girls will be looking to win promotion out of the division at the first time of asking, with the four top-placed teams from the league going into play-offs to win a place in SWF League One.

Central Girls kicked off their recently-formed Biffa SWFL East campaign with a 13-0 win over Aberdour (Photo: Ian Dibdin/Central Girls)